Robert McNair Struckman
June 13, 1936 April 6, 2019Robert Struckman passed away on April 6, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Reilly Struckman. He is survived by their children, Richard (Suzanne), Darcy, Dara and Deirdre (Chris), and five grandchildren. Bob finished a teaching career in 1996 after 29 years at City College of San Francisco. There will be no funeral, but any of the children may be contacted for information about a memorial service that may be held in the near future.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019