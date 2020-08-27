Robert D. Tripp
Jan. 9, 1927 – June 27, 2020
After a life of adventure and discovery; of climbing in the Sierra, the Alps and the Andes; of exploring subatomic particles, astrophysics and the impenetrable mystery of the pinot noir grape, Robert Tripp died at 93 of heart failure on June 27, 2020, with his son Nico Tripcevich at his side.
The youngest of three children of Danilo Tripcevich and Catherine Nicovich, Tripp was born Božidar Danilo Tripcevich in Oakland in 1927. He and his sisters, Natalie and Helen, were orphaned in 1934. After being adopted by his uncle, Dushan Tripcevich, a New York banker who anglicized Tripp's name, Tripp lived in Oradell, New Jersey. He learned to ski at Bear Mountain, New York, and rode the length of Long Island in the car rumble seat to spend summers at Amagansett. After Dushan Tripcevich's retirement, the family moved to a ranch near Fresno, where Tripp grew up surrounded by olive trees and vineyards.
Tripp graduated from Fresno High School, then returned east for college at MIT, where he was admitted despite his attempt to convince the AT&T engineer who interviewed him that the Roosevelt administration should break up the telephone monopoly. At 17, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a radar technician in World War II before being discharged in California, where he began climbing regularly in the Sierra. He returned to MIT under the GI bill and finished his BS in physics in 1950.
Tripp came to Berkeley as a graduate student in the U.C. Berkeley physics department and, in 1952, he joined the research group of Emilio Segrè. After obtaining his PhD in 1955, Tripp, then a postdoc, joined the Luis Alvarez group, which was studying elementary particles using the newly developed liquid-hydrogen bubble chamber. In 1960 he became a professor of physics at U.C. Berkeley, where he taught until 1991. After his retirement from teaching, his research at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab turned increasingly to astrophysics. His investigation of infrared signals from extinguished supernovae led to technology that is now being used in California and Australia for remote detection of wildfires.
In 1962, while skiing at Sugar Bowl and staying at Clair Tappaan Lodge, Tripp met Susan Ervin, a professor in the U.C. Berkeley rhetoric department. They married in 1964 while on sabbatical together in Geneva.
In addition to innumerable climbs and ski tours in the Alps and Sierra Nevada, Tripp climbed Denali in Alaska, Huascarán in Peru and Aconcagua in Argentina. A vociferous advocate of alpine starts, he felt the best days in the mountains began with a dawn patrol that approached the summit at sunrise. A heart attack in 1989 did not slow him down. His early-model defibrillator was repeatedly readjusted after discharging during his strenuous activities, including while he was traversing an ice field above a chute high in the Sierra.
In 1963 Tripp was certified an official wine judge of the State of California and later became an avid winemaker. His children – and, later, his grandchildren – were sent out into the vineyards at an early age, bucket in hand, to help with the harvest. Over the years, he and his winemaking colleagues made a variety of wines and spectacular champagnes, though Tripp was most enchanted by the finesse of an elegant pinot noir. Dinners at the Tripp house would include a bottle of his wine, fresh baguettes, a plate of fragrant cheeses and, often, a macédoine salad of exquisitely ripe fruit.
Tripp's wife, Susan Ervin-Tripp, died in 2018. He is survived by his sons, Alexander Tripp of New York and Nico Tripcevich of Berkeley; daughter, Katya Tripp of Portland, Oregon; daughters-in-law, Suzanne Murray and Cheyla Samuelson; and granddaughters, Iva Borrello, Clara Tripp, and Sofia Tripcevich.
Donations in Robert Tripp's memory can be made to Friends of the Earth (www.foe.org
).