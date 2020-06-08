Robert Varni
Robert "Bob" Varni
January 14, 1934 - June 4, 2020
Bob was born in Daly City, California, the oldest of Victor and Edith Varni's two children. He returned to Daly City in 2014 and was proud to have come full circle as a Daly City boy.

Throughout his life he was passionate about his family, his friends, his community, and his country. He is survived by his sister, Doris DeAndre, his daughters Maria, Lisa, and Robyn, and his grandchildren Louisa and Matthew. Bob found great joy spending time with his friend, Dr Anita Grier, his Calamari brotherhood, and all his friends across the country and around the world. He believed strongly in giving back to his community and served for many years on the Board of Trustees of City College of San Francisco and the Board of Directors of the Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Foundation. He was an Army veteran and continued to serve the Department of Defense as the California Chairman of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve among other positions. Bob was the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

Bob's infectious smile brought joy to all who knew him. He will continue to live in our hearts and our memories.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
