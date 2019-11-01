|
|
Robert (Bob) L. VitaliePassed peacefully on October 28th, 2019 at the Veteran's Hospital in San Francisco. Bob was a native San Franciscan, born on November 25th, 1929 and raised in the Glen Park Neighborhood. The youngest of eleven children. A proud American, avid gamesman, 49er faithful, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the Navy during the Korean War, then met the love of his life, Lena, married for 63 years, and worked in the Sheet Metal Union Local 104 until retiring.
Survived by his wife, Lena; children, Victoria, Sal, Tony (Mary); "PaPa" to his grandchildren, Nathan, Cody, Mia and great-granddaughter, Kiley.
Bob was a simple man who was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Friends may visit Sunday, Nov. 3rd after 6:00pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, SF with Trisagion Service at 7:00pm. Funeral Service Monday, Nov. 4th at 1:00pm also at Holy Trinity. Burial Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019