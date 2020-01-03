|
|
Robert "Bob" Vogel
3/21/1938 - 12/28/2019Third generation San Franciscan, 81 years young. Parents Adolph and Mayrose, Sister Linda Nielsen (deceased). Polytechnic High School – he always said he had a PhD, "Poly High Diploma". U.S. Navy aboard the General Gaffey. Carpenter/General Contractor. Lifetime member of the San Mateo Elks, longtime member of the Steamship Historical Society. World traveler and music lover. Married 59 ½ incredible years to wife Patricia. Three daughters: Rose (deceased), Susan Klein (Ron), Jayne Vogel (Norm Dreyer). Grandchildren: Hayden, Amanda, Sam and Joe Oilar; Jarrod Klein (Monica), Meredith Hayes (Jason) and three great grandchildren: Sofia and Jordan Klein and Madeline Hayes.
Bob requests "No ties, guys". Memorial Mass at St. Catherine of Siena church in Burlingame on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow at the San Mateo Elks, West 20th Avenue, San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, donations to CTF.org or Debra.org are preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020