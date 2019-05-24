Home

Robert (Bob) Von Esmarch

Robert "Bob" Milton Von Esmarch

July 7, 1949 – May 19, 2019

Bob, 69, passed peacefully while under the care of his loving wife of 17 years, Gloria, in the comfort of his home in Medellin, Columbia, (place of retirement), after a courageous fight against cancer. Born in San Francisco, raised in Westlake, Bob attended Riordan HS where he competed in football, and attended SFSU. He enjoyed a long successful career in hotel management. He is survived by wife Gloria, son Eric (Gina), daughter Kristina Maddox-Rock (Michael), brother William (Martha), sister Lisa Tyree (Keith), grandchildren Gabriella, Connor, Alexander, and Riley, and several nieces and nephews. Private services to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bob to Riordan High School – Athletic Dept. (www.riordanhs.org/donate)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019
