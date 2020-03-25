|
Robert Scot Webster
11/23/36 - 3/13/20Scot was born in Taunton, Massachusetts; one of nine children born to John and Mary Ulak Webster. He graduated from Monsignor James Coyle High School and served four years in active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was an instructor to Coast Guard cadets on summer training cruises to Europe and the Caribbean on the sailing ship "Eagle".
Scot was a member of the American Theatre Wing in New York City and studied at the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco. He had a successful career as a painting contractor and worked on many of San Francisco's finest houses and Wine Country estates.
Scot was proud of his volunteer work for St. Anthony, Martin de Porres and Coming Home Hospice. He was also a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous with 40 years of continuous sobriety. He took great joy in his many Grand Nieces and Nephews who affectionately called him "Uncle Bob".
A funeral Mass will be held at Mission Dolores in San Francisco at a later date
Memorial donations are suggested to Coming Home Hospice 115 Diamond St., SF, CA 94114
Please contact Jim Nixon at [email protected] for questions regarding the date of the memorial service.
