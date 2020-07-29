Robert WEKSELBLATT

Robert John WekselblattJuly 8, 1941 - July 27, 2020Robert John Wekselblatt passed away on July 27, 2020, leaving behind his adoring wife, Miriam Wekselblatt. John was born in Brooklyn on July 8, 1941, and grew up on Long Island, with his parents, Koppel and Lillian Wekselblatt, and his sister, Susan Skitol. John had five children, Gwendolyn Moore, Daniel Llewellyn, Ann Meyler, Aliza Miller and Tamar Henderson. He had seven grandchildren (Max, Isaac, Ella, Etan, Rhys, Ian, and Tess). He was married to Miriam Wekselblatt for over 40 wonderful years and was stepfather to Lisa Boles and Laurence Blau.John attended St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland where he always had a book or two in his hand. His love of reading continued throughout his life.John worked in the insurance industry but enjoyed his time at the Food and Wine Society, the Concordia-Argonaut Club, the Economic Roundtable and in his younger days, sailing on the Bay.His family wishes to thank his caretakers at Amore, the San Francisco Jewish Home and Hospice by the Bay for their wonderful support at the end.