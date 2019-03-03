San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Whitright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Whitright

Obituary Condolences

Robert Whitright Obituary
Robert Charles Whitright

Robert Charles Whitright passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband to Thelma; father to Michael; father-in-law to Stephanie; and grandfather to Alexander, Mia, and Jemma. He loved to travel, tell jokes, watch sports, and spend time with friends and family. He will be missed.

Friends may visit Friday 3/8, Saturday 3/9, and Sunday 3/10 from 3:00pm-9:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil on Sunday, March 10, 4:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 11:00am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St., SF 94112. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to Church of the Epiphany.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now