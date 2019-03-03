|
Robert Charles WhitrightRobert Charles Whitright passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband to Thelma; father to Michael; father-in-law to Stephanie; and grandfather to Alexander, Mia, and Jemma. He loved to travel, tell jokes, watch sports, and spend time with friends and family. He will be missed.
Friends may visit Friday 3/8, Saturday 3/9, and Sunday 3/10 from 3:00pm-9:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil on Sunday, March 10, 4:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 11:00am at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St., SF 94112. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to Church of the Epiphany.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019