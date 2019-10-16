|
Robert David WilliamsRobert David Williams, 75, was born on July 8, 1944 and died on October 16, 2019. Bob was a third generation San Franciscan, born to Nadine (Schneider) & Peter E. Williams. Beloved and devoted husband to Judy (Garber) for 51 years. Loving father to Anne (Williams) & Tim Quaintance and Jennifer Williams, and devoted papa to Paige Quaintance. Loving brother to Kathy & Don Williams, Lynne & Peter Williams, Jr., and cherished cousin to Claire & Jim Davis. Uncle Bob to his five nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. He loved them all. Bob was a long-time member of Concordia Argonaut Club, Lake Merced Golf Club and Congregations Sherith Israel and Emanu-El. He was a huge fan of the SF Giants and 49ers. Bob enjoyed his work at his family owned insurance company and family friends' locally operated businesses. Bob was keen with electronics and always had the latest television and video camera. Bob was an avid tennis player. Bob enjoyed all types of game shows and table games, and for decades played poker weekly with a group of dear friends. Bob will be remembered by his family, lifelong friends, acquaintances and strangers for his good nature and comical sense of humor. The family wants to thank all the caring staff at Coventry Place, Sutter Care at Home and Pacifica Rehab. Bob will be missed by everyone who knew him. A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019