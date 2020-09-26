Robert With

Robert Jo With "Bobby Jo"

September 19, 1943 - September 10, 2020

"Seven Spanish Angels, Take Another Angel Home."



Bobby Jo grew up and worked in Brisbane and resided the last 40 years in Hillsborough, California. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Daisy and Dale, and his siblings, Merle, Jerry and Judy. Bobby Jo leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Karen and his beloved children Scott and Leslie With and Kelly and John Kenny and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Brady and Riley With and Connor and Shaye Kenny, along with countless other cherished family members and dear friends. Bobby Jo lived life to the fullest. Karen and Bobby Jo's epic love story spanned nearly 60 years. They were partners in life and on the dance floor, tennis court and golf course. Bobby Jo was smart, loving and compassionate and until the bitter end, he was COOL.



He loved his family more than anything. Immediate and extended. We all think we were his favorites. The grandkids, especially. He was their best friend, role model and pool buddy. They loved to watch games with him and just sit and talk. He loved his daughter-in-law, Leslie, and Son-in-law, John, like they were his own. We are so thankful for all of our family trips together - many to his favorite place - Hawaii.



He and his brother Jerry started the family business, With Fencing, Inc. 60 years ago, and his son Scott is working hard to keep the legacy alive. Bobby Jo always said he was retired, but it's taking 5 of us to do what he was still doing everyday. His work ethic was unmatched.



He took the adage "work hard, play harder" to a whole new level. As a kid, he was a straight A student and played baseball, basketball and track (to keep in shape for basketball). As an adult he loved to play cards and hit the casinos once in a while. He and his brother, Merle, owned a ski boat together and the families spent many Summers water-skiing and camping at Lake Pillsbury. He also played tons of other sports including softball, bowling, racquetball, tennis, golf and his passion, basketball, until a bad back made him stop playing all but golf and tennis, which he played until the shelter in place order shut them down. When the order allowed, we all hit the golf driving range and he played tennis as recently as July. He loved his friendships, some of which he maintained from elementary and high school, while others from playing sports and belonging to the Millbrae Racquet Club, California Golf Club, Peninsula Tennis Club and Greenhills.



He and Mom were the hosts with the mosts. Always gracious and welcoming, whether there were two for dinner or 72 at one of our now famous Thanksgivings and/or now infamous "Day Afters." He loved all of our friends and they loved him, probably because he was so damn cool.

He was truly a GOOD man and inspired so many people to be the same. His crystal blue eyes sparkled with love and mischief while his smile lit up the room.



We all thought he was bigger than Life, but in the end nobody is. He will, however, live in our hearts and memories forever.



Bobby Jo lost his life, one week short of his 77th birthday, to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



Donations may be made in his memory to your local public school's athletic department.



Due to current restrictions, the Celebration of Life will be private.





