Robert Wong Robert Wong was born in Hong Kong in 1950 to parents Lung Chop Wong (deceased) and Lai Kang Moy. He is survived by his beloved partner Colleen Meier, devoted daughter Rachael Sandidge- Wong, siblings Sam, Joy, Joe and Roz, nieces Kim, Melissa, Alex and Becca, sister and brother in law Abby Wong and Leo Guitan. He served in the Navy as a medic for the Marine Corps and went on to become a Respiratory Care Practitioner for the duration of his career. Robert was a kind and loving man. His generosity and love extended to all who knew him. He enjoyed perfecting his skills as an amateur chef after retirement, and he enjoyed traveling. He will be remembered for his festive holiday dinners and time spent with family.



Special thanks to his caregiver May, for the tender care she provided, AIM program and Hospice By the Bay. You gave him the opportunity to live his final days at home, and leave this world peacefully and with dignity. We will forever miss you Robert.



Services will be on Saturday, March 23 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City. Visitation at 10:00AM, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00AM.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019