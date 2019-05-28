Robert Scott Wrinkle Esq. December 22, 1936May 25, 2019 Robert Scott Wrinkle passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by his family at the age of 82.



Robert was born in San Francisco to Anne Kovak and Columbus Wrinkle on December 22, 1936.



Robert attended Our Lady of Angels, Serra High School, and graduated from Cappuccino High School.



Robert served two years in the US Army, Signal Corps before continuing his education at the College of San Mateo and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Robert then attended and graduated from Hastings School of Law and received his Master's in Tax Law at New York University.

Robert began his law practice in Oakland, then moved his practice to Burlingame.



Robert loved to travel, hunt and fish. But mostly he loved sharing a meal, laughter, and stories with friends. He was always there when needed and made the world around him a better place.



Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen, children Melissa (Mark) Rehley, Justin Wrinkle, stepson Michael (Lucy) Lewis and grandchildren Leo and Josephine Rehley, Harriet and Edward Lewis. Robert was predeceased by his older brother, Lawrence Wrinkle.



A celebration of his life will be held at Crystal Springs Golf Club on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12pm.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 29, 2019