Roberta Louise (née De Velbiss) CordsRoberta "Bobbie" was born in Berkeley CA on September 6, 1925 and died peacefully at her home in Walnut Creek CA on February 13, 2020 at the age of 94.
Bobbie was the only daughter of Charles Dudley De Velbiss (born in Columbus, MS) and Cecilia Roberta Van Bokkelen (born in Brooklyn, NY).
After graduating from The Georgia Institute of Technology with an engineering degree, her father, C. Dudley, moved to Berkeley, CA where he married Cecilia in 1923. C. Dudley was a construction engineer, entrepreneur and real estate developer in the Bay Area, who also loved music and often played his many guitars for friends and family.
Bobbie's loving mother, Cecilia, was a devoted housewife who died in 1930 of what today would be a curable heart defect. Her father subsequently married Beatrice Soule De Velbiss, who became Bobbie's loving step-mother, and later her adoptive mother.
Bobbie attended the Anna Head School for Girls in Berkeley, the Dominican Convent in San Rafael, Piedmont High School and Stephens College in Missouri. As a child, Bobbie spent summers in Columbus, MS with her father's family and friends, riding horses and enjoying the South. She worked for many years beginning in 1968 as a realtor in Piedmont where she lived, raised three sons and had many beloved friends.
In 1975 she married Charles (Charlie) Cords whom she had known since high school in Piedmont. After she and Charlie were married, Bobbie admitted to having had a crush on him even during high school, though they were in different grades. Their years together were the happiest years of their lives, she often said. They belonged to the Claremont Country Club in Oakland where Bobbie was an avid golfer and won several Women's Club Championships and where she and Charlie enjoyed lifelong friendships. Charlie predeceased Bobbie in 2005.
Bobbie is survived by three loving sons and their families from her first marriage to William Bishop Forman: William B. Forman, Jr. of Fairfax CA, James Dudley Forman of Santa Barbara CA and George Robert Forman of Palo Alto CA.
She is survived by two loving step daughters and their families from her second marriage to Charlie Cords: Carolyn Ann Tuite of San Bruno, CA and Virginia Sayre Larson of Aliso CA.
The family would especially like to thank the many caregivers (particularly, Joel, Marybel, Lourdes, Remy and Judy) who were devoted to Bobbie during the last stages of her life and provided such compassionate care for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to in her memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020