Roberto M. Guerrero
September 11, 1923 - August 19, 2019Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Louise for 66 years, they are joined together again in Heaven. A loving father to Robert (Pam), Christine, Rosanne (Gary) and Jeanette and a caring grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He is with God and joins his father, mother, sisters and brothers who preceded him in death. His kind and loving heart for family and friends will be missed the most.
Roberto was born in Mexico City, made his way into the United States and eventually settled in San Francisco and worked for 46 years at Schlage Lock Company in San Francisco.
At Roberto's request, no service will be held. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for both Roberto and Louise Guerrero.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019