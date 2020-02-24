Home

Jan 27, 1930 - Nov 25, 2019

Robin Enid Coffee died peacefully at home with her son and grandchildren present after a long illness. Born Robin Enid Collins, she grew up in San Francisco, excelling academically at Lowell High School and at Reed College in Oregon, earning a Fullbright Fellowship to study French Literature abroad in 1951. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Oregon and taught French at Wheaton College before marrying Clark Coffee (d. 2013) in 1960. They ran a family typesetting business until their retirement. She leaves a son, step-daughter and step-son and their spouses, two grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. Her irreverent humor, penetrating intellect and expressive smile will be remembered by all who met and knew her. A private memorial will be announced. In lieu of floral tributes go outside, look at the flowers in your neighborhood, and appreciate the different colors at different times of year. Really look at them.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
