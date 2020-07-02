Robin Ohlssen

Robin Elizabeth Ohlssen
May 17, 1964 - June 20, 2020
Our beloved departed mother Robin Elizabeth Ohlssen, 56, passed peacefully on June 20, 2020 in San Francisco after a brave battle with cancer.
Robin was born on May 17, 1964 in San Francisco California to Joseph and Rose Hubbard. She grew up in San Francisco and Daly City and attended Westmoor High School. Robin spent most of her life in San Francisco where she raised her two children. She was a committed team member of UCSF where she worked for over 18 years. Most of all, Robin was a fierce and loving mother to her daughter Jessica Ohlssen and her son Richard Ohlssen.
Robin dedicated her life to uplifting others and had an infectious personality. Robin was proud of her creole heritage and opened her home to many dinner parties serving her famous gumbo. She left a lasting impression on everyone that she met with her tremendous beauty both inside and out. She loved dancing, and danced samba in the San Francisco Carnival festival. She also enjoyed live music, traveling and experiencing new cultures.
Due to California's COVID-19 restrictions on gathering, Robin's celebration of life will be held later in the summer for family and friends to attend. More details will be provided by the family in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robin's name to the Sister's Circle - an organization in San Francisco that helps women develop social networks to overcome homelessness http://sisterscircle.net/donate.html
.