Robyn Wolf

Robyn Jean Wolf

August 28 1933- August 25th 2020

Robyn Jean Wolf (born Robyn Jean Peery) of San Francisco, CA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, three days shy of her 88th birthday.

Robyn was raised in Dayton, Ohio, but moved to San Francisco to start a nursing career at UCSF Medical Center. She went on to become a head nurse at SF General in the ICU unit during the 1960's. She worked there during the filming of the movie Bullitt, and was even given a speaking role as one of the nurses in the film.

Robyn married George Kaplanis in San Francisco in 1958, and together they had two sons -- John and Christopher. They divorced in 1964, and soon after Robyn met her second husband, Phil Paulson. They had a long and happy relationship, and Phil was a wonderful stepfather to her two sons.

Robyn lived an active life as both a passionate runner and open water swimmer. In the early 1970's she became one of the first women to swim across the Golden Gate and from Alcatraz to Aquatic Park, crashing swims organized by the Dolphin Club, which at the time only allowed male members to participate in their events. The group of women who did these swims went on to become the first female members of both the Dolphin Club and the South End Rowing Club. In challenging gender expectations and following her interests in swimming, Robyn set an example which influenced multiple generations, as her son John and grandsons Jesse and Niko have all pursued cold water ocean swimming.

Robyn, Phil and their two boys were also involved with the beginning of the jogging craze. The family spent Wednesday evenings running around Lake Merced with other families from the Pamakid Running Club, while Sunday mornings were devoted to running races put on by the Dolphin–South End Running Club. The couple made many lasting friendships within the running community.

Robyn is survived by her two sons -- John, of San Anselmo, CA, and Christopher, of Hanalei, Kauai -- as well as her grandsons Niko, Jesse, and Spencer.







