Rochelle Jeanne Jovick March 18, 1940 – April 28, 2019 Passed away in Napa, CA on April 28, 2019. While her death was unexpected, she died peacefully surrounded by her family. Born Rochelle Jeanne Navarro in Petaluma, CA on March 18, 1940, "Shelley" to her family and friends, moved to San Francisco at a young age and resided in the Sunset District. She attended St. Anne's Catholic Grammar School and Presentation High School in San Francisco. She worked as a secretary at General Motors in the Cadillac Division for fifteen years and as a secretary at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in San Francisco and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa, CA.

Predeceased by her parents, Emma and Jean Navarro; her sister, Berthile Warren and brother, Daniel P. Donovan. Rochelle was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Rochelle is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Bill; loving daughters, Lisa (Aitor Berrueta) and Rochelle (Johnny Italiano); grandchildren, Joseph and Emilia Italiano; brother Robert Donovan; sisters in-law, Angela Donovan and Margie Cordes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

Shelley's greatest loves were being together with her family, vacations to Lake Tahoe, cooking and traveling, especially visiting her cousins in Anso, Spain. She was an active member and volunteer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

A viewing will be held Thursday, May 2, at 9am followed by a funeral mass at 10am, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St., in Napa. A burial service follows on Friday, May 3, at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rochelle's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St., Napa, CA 94559 or the Sisters of the Presentation Retirement Fund, 2340 Turk Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2019