Rockford Douglas NorbyRockford Douglas ("Doug") Norby died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Sonoma home on Monday morning, April 13. Doug was born on June 28, 1935 in Silver City, New Mexico, grew up in Grass Valley, Ca., and lived most of his life in San Francisco and the Bay Area. After graduating from Harvard with high honors (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa)he went on to earn his MBA as a Harvard Business School Baker Scholar.
Doug's ingenuity and creativity in business led to a long and diverse career, in New York (McKinsey & Co.) and in the Bay Area where he had leadership roles at Fairchild, LSI Logic, Syntex, Lucasfilm Ltd., Tessera and more. After retirement he brought his expertise to the boards of international technology and pharmaceutical companies in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul, as well as domestic companies Alexion and Krystal Biotech.
In addition to his many business activities, Doug was an enthusiastic lifelong learner in such varied areas as archeology, art, music, medicine/health, cosmology and quantum physics. His many interests were reflected in the organizations he supported in the Bay Area community, the World Affairs Council of San Francisco (worldaffairs.org), San Francisco Opera (sfopera.com), Catholic Social Services, Opera Parallele (operaparallele.org), KDFC, KQED, UCSF Ophthalmology (thatmanmaysee.org) and NARAL. Outside the Bay Area Doug supported the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and hthe Archeological Society of Malta.
Doug is survived by Susan, his spouse of more than thirty years, He is also survived by his three wonderful children, John, Katie and James, their mother Lorraine, their spouses, and five grandchildren. He treasured the warm, loving relationships he shared with his children and grandchildren.
Doug's life achievements were guided by his Catholic faith; he took pride in having missed weekly Mass only four times in thirty five years. Everyone who knew him will remember his dapper style, sense of humor, intelligence, curiosity, kindness, thoughtfulness, philanthropy and above all despite his many accomplishments, his humility. He was an accomplished partner and a citizen of the world. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the organizations he supported or to any First Responders.
A celebration of his life will be planned when we can safely gather together..
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.