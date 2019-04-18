Resources More Obituaries for Rod Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rod Carlson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rod Carlson The nature-and-weather-phenomenon lover Rod Carlson would have loved the early spring rains and the wildflowers to come. But he slipped away on March 25, 2019, and left those and our many memories of him to us.

Alan Roderick Carlson was born on September 26, 1928 to Reuben Jerome and Della Desidaria Carlson in Jamestown, New York, that most Swedish-American of cities (he was fond of recounting that there were "seven pages of Carlsons in the phone book"). After a childhood with parents he described as "wonderful", Rod took his master's degree in electrical engineering from Cornell in 1952. He married his (ideal) partner and the love of his life Carole Anne Maher in 1953, and three children followed in quick succession. The couple started their married life in (snowy) Buffalo, New York, where Rod had been working at the Cornell aeronautical laboratory. He had been assigned for a stint at Edwards Air Force Base near Lancaster, California and, moving back to a particularly brutal winter in Buffalo, the young couple decided that California was the place for them. Looking through a trade magazine for engineers, Rod saw an ad inviting applicants to write a "Dave" at an address in Palo Alto. He then wrote Dave Packard, and started his long career at Hewlett Packard in 1958. Rod's competence and character led to his success there, becoming the general manager of the Stanford Park Division at the iconic building on Page Mill Road and ultimately becoming the director of corporate grants. He retired in 1993, and had many happy retirement years filled with travel far and wide, many many events with children, grandchildren and friends, and quiet times with Carole.

Rod was an inherently humble, gracious and kind person who treated all he came in contact with equally, and with empathy and understanding. He also epitomized balance in the calm way he approached challenges, and in the way he lived a life of the mind and a life in the physical world. (In the 1970's Rod was interviewed by a sociologist for a book on the psychology of management, and the author entitled the chapter on Rod "The Gentle Craftsman.") He was curious and knowledgeable about all manner of things, was oh-so-witty, and led an intellectual, active and healthy life. While he loved sailing, backpacking, running, skiing and gardening, his greatest outdoor love was walking in the beloved Peninsula foothills that he knew so well.

Rod was sadly predeceased by his son Jeffrey in 2014 but is survived by his wife Carole, daughter-in-law Nancy, daughter Sarah (Ras Bonitto), son Thomas (Brenda) and grandchildren Steve, Matt, James, Will and Josh. Rod will be intensely missed, but his values and the example he set will live on.



