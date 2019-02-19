Home

Rodney Stephen Carlisle

Carlisle, Rodney Stephen, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved son of the late Rev. Denzil L. and Maxine Fallers Carlisle; loving brother of Nelda Carlisle-Gray; cherished uncle of Matthew J. (Christie) Rutledge and David E. (Barbara) Rutledge, dear great-uncle of Ian, Nathan, and Finnegan Rutledge; and the love of his life, his dear dog Fi Fi.
Rod retired from the State of California Highway Department as a civil engineer. For many years he loved to kibitz with friends playing chess at the Mechanics' Institute.
There will be a private family service. www.boppchapel.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
