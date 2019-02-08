Home

Roger Alan "Al" Morrow


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Alan "Al" Morrow Obituary
"Al" Roger Alan Morrow

February 21, 1951 - January 26, 2019

Al, a lifelong musician, guitar player extraordinaire, and vocalist leaves behind his loving wife, Gail, and cats Dolly and Pumpkin. Al lived in the Bay Area for 40 years, originally from Penn Yan, NY. It was his passion to entertain audiences while in the bands: The Tacks, Johnny Kool and the Rattlesnakes, The Richmond Kings and 415. Celebration of Al's life will be for close friends on February 23rd.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
