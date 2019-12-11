|
|
Roger Harris BernhardtEmeritus Professor Roger Bernhardt, a prominent San Francisco attorney, law professor, legal scholar and author, died on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Christine Tour-Sarkissian, his son Harlan Bernhardt and his partner Cecilia Yoshida, his son Jason Bernhardt and his wife Jill Haugse, his stepdaughter Tania Ketenjian, her husband Philip Wood and his granddaughter Nora, his brother Garry Bernhardt and his partner Rick Nevitt-Lamantia, his mother-in-law Nora Tour-Sarkissian, and his brother-in-law Paul Tour-Sarkissian and his wife Tania Tour-Sarkissian.
Born in 1934, Professor Bernhardt grew up in Chicago, IL. He received two bachelor's degrees (Liberal Arts and Humanities), a master's degree (Philosophy), and a law degree, all from The University of Chicago. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Law Review and the Order of the Coif, and moved to San Francisco upon finishing his education.
Professor Bernhardt was a California and national authority in the fields of mortgages, real property, and real estate finance. He taught generations of law students during his 50 years as a law professor at Golden Gate University School of Law. He wrote over a dozen books and hundreds of articles on real estate law, and was the longtime editor of the California Education of the Bar Real Property Journal. A member of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and the American College of Mortgage Attorneys, he was the California State Bar Real Property Section's 2015 Person Of The Year. Professor Bernhardt shared his expertise as a visiting Professor at the University of Paris, University of San Francisco, University of California at Berkeley and Fordham University Law School, among others. Known for his keen intellect, succinct writing style, and lucid opinions, Professor Bernhardt was a sought-after legal expert in all types of real estate matters. Outside of the law, he loved opera and Broadway musicals, and greatly enjoyed sharing his passion for music with others.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, December 15th, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Roger Bernhardt Fund for Original Thinking at 2946 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94115.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019