May 22, 1933 - January 17, 2020Roger Chinn, 86, died January 17, 2020 in his Foster City home. He was born May 22, 1933 in Isleton, CA and was preceded in death by his parents, Gee and Bessie Chinn and his three brothers, Wilbur (Grace), Winston and Steven (Priscilla).
Roger was a lifelong native of California, and a 56-year resident of Foster City. A UC Berkeley graduate who served in the Army, he then established himself as an architect, a community volunteer, gardener, fisherman and family man.
As an architect he designed numerous buildings and homes in the Bay Area and outlying areas and later contributed to city and airport planning not only in the Bay Area but in other regions. He enjoyed the process as well as the artistic aspects of his profession and took great pride in what he helped create.
He strove to serve his community and contributed many hours to the early planning of Foster City. He served on the Planning Commission and City Council where he served four terms as Mayor of Foster City. Much of his time was occupied with his over 50 years of Lions Club service culminating in one of his legacies, the Lions Veterans Charities. He could be found staffing the BBQ at the 4th of July celebration, hosting a crab feed or taking Veterans fishing.
When he took time to reflect, he was a home gardener who grew fruit and vegetables by the bushelful that filled many dining tables. He was a fisherman who strove to catch his limit bringing home Delta fish or salmon and rock cod from the Pacific, and all will recall his love of Dungeness crab and abalone.
He was a family man who took pride in his name and his family. He would tell stories of the rich history that brought the family to California and of his experiences growing up in the Delta and other parts of California. Family to him, similar to Ohana, was not limited to those with the same name, it was extended to those who were close, those that enjoyed time with the family, those that were special to him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rachel (Han); daughter, Annette; son Robert (Sarah), and grandsons Tyler and Alex; along with many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lions Veterans Charities (1019 Monterey Avenue, Foster City, CA 94404), or to a . A private Celebration of Life will be held February, 22, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020