Roger Bruce Dahl January 12, 1943 - June 21, 2019 Roger Dahl of Montara passed away on June 21. He was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, third son of Carl and Rosemarie Dahl. He attended NW Missouri State on a wrestling scholarship before transferring to UC Berkeley where he received a B.S. degree. While at Cal, Roger was a member of Pi Alpha Kappa fraternity.



Roger served in the U.S. Army as a 1st LT in military counter intelligence in S. Korea. Afterward, he worked in marine sales, teaching, and technical writing. He received a M.A. degree from San Jose State. Roger was a competitive wrestler, diver, and pole vaulter; swimmer, runner, pilot (instrument rating), blue water sailor, world traveler, and voracious reader. He was kind, compassionate, intelligent, and humorous, and had many longtime wonderful friends.



Roger leaves his wife of 36 years, Dr. Rene Dahl of Montara; son Nick Dahl of Tokyo, Japan; brother Ron Dahl (Linda) of Minnesota; half-sister, Diana Dahl Kocher and half-brother, Paul Dahl, of Iowa; sisters-in-law and their families Elaine, Spencer, and James Schilling of Moraga; and Carole, Mark, and Amanda Louie of Menlo Park; many nieces and nephews; and kitties Bandit and Pippi. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Carl (RC) Dahl.

A private service will be held and Roger's ashes will be scattered in SF Bay, where he spent decades sailing.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary