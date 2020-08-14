1/1
Roger Goad
Roger Lloyd Goad
February 10, 1938 - August 9, 2020
Roger Goad, 82, of Belmont, California, passed away on August 9, 2020, peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorene, and daughter, Julianna Rees (Joshua) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth (1971-1984).

Roger was born on February 10, 1938 to Myra and Jack Goad in Burlingame, California. After graduating Burlingame High School in 1955, he proudly served in the US Coast Guard from 1956 to 1959. He went on to study Administration of Justice at the College of San Mateo.

He worked in the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for 33 years, retiring as a Captain in 1993.

After retiring, Roger spent his time lunching with friends, hunting and fishing and traveling the world with his wife. In Roger's own words, he had a great run with far more ups than downs.

Roger will be dearly missed, but his family is at peace knowing he passed on his terms: at home, surrounded by his wife and child.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
