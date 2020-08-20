Roger Minhondo



Roger Minhondo, age 70, passed away, surrounded by his family at home, on July 25, 2020, in Novato, CA.

Roger was born on November 7, 1949 in Irissarry, France. He graduated from hotel school in Biarritz in 1968, and then worked in Paris at several renowned restaurants. In 1970 he obtained a visa to work as the head chef at Le Chalet Basque restaurant in San Rafael, CA in 1970. After two years at Le Chalet Basque, Roger started the Normandi Restaurant in San Rafael, which he sold in 1974 to create the Guernica Restaurant in Sausalito. He owned, operated, and was the head chef at the Guernica for 26 years before buying the Chalet Basque in 2000, a true American dream story! He married Christine in 1977 and had three sons together. Roger was a dedicated family man and a loving father and husband. He was a successful restaurateur, skilled chef and businessman. He built a strong legacy that his sons could build upon. Speaking 4 languages, he was a larger than life figure! He was an amazing grandfather (Aitachi) who loved his granddaughter Evie more than words can express. Love of his family led him to yearly visits to Irissarry, France. He loved to travel and despite his cancer went on yearly cruises, as well as Christine's family reunions. Roger was dedicated to the Holy Mary. He went on yearly pilgrimages to Lourdes,France. He loved his local Basque community and was one of the founding members of the Basque Cultural Center, where he served as a director of the Catering Board for over 30 years, staying active until his death. It was within the local Basque community that Roger created long-lasting friendships that were of the utmost importance in his life. He was also a member of the SF & Sonoma-Marin Basque clubs being a constant feature at both the center, mus games, & many basque events. You would not find a drink far from his hand & a traditional Basque song ready to belt from his humongous voice.

Roger is survived by his wife,Christine Minhondo, his sons Pierre, David and Patrick, his daughter-in-law's Jacki Akins, Jasmine Wallsmith and Patrick's girlfriend, Kasha Wright, and his grand-daughter Evie. He is also survived by his brothers Jean Minhondo (Eliane), his sister Marie Paule Elorga (Joseph), his brother, Michel, his aunts Janie and Leonie, his brother and sister-in law Matthew and Karen Heaney, his brother and sister-in law, Paul and Lucy Heaney, brother-in law, Dick Huetteman along with 6 nephews, 6 nieces and many cousins in the US and France. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Pierre Minhondo, parents -in law Patricia and Richard Heaney, his sister Mayte Van Rillas, his sister-in law, Catherine Huetteman, close cousins Peyo Bassaisteguy, Mitch Lasgoity, and recently his Aunt Suzanne.



Due to Covid-19, his funeral is by invitation only. A Celebration of life will be held, when it is safe to do so. The family would like to thank Roger's care team at Kaiser

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the International Myeloma Foundation.





