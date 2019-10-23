|
Dr. Roger Tennyson
March 30, 1936 - September 18, 2019Lloyd Roger Tennyson passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on September 18, 2019 following his long and courageous fight with melanoma.
Roger was born in Santa Barbara and after graduating from Santa Paula High School in 1953, made the last-minute decision to change from a pre-law curriculum at Stanford to pre-dental studies at the University of California. While at Cal, he enjoyed being in the Cal Band, and remained an extremely loyal supporter of all things Cal Bears. After completing his pre-dental program at Cal, Roger then attended UC Medical Center, San Francisco (now UCSF), where he had the good fortune of having his future wife, Mina, assigned to him as a patient.
After graduating from dental school in 1959, Roger and Mina married in October of that year. Roger then went on active duty with the United States Navy as a dentist aboard the carrier USS Bennington and after serving three years, separated from the service and the couple settled in San Mateo, soon after the birth of their first of two sons. It was at that time that Roger opened his practice of dentistry for children.
Hobbies and the friends they generated were a large part of Roger's life. They ranged from his days where he would organize and run model airplane contests, all the while competing alongside his sons, restoring and riding motorcycles, including a ride around the mountain course on the Isle of Man during TT week. Following his retirement in 2002, his hobbies included restoring and showing his 1953 Lincoln Capri and sailing with the South Beach Yacht Club in San Francisco, where he was honored to serve as the club's Commodore in 2002.
Roger always found the greatest joy with those closest to him, and although these last few years his focus had been on caring for his beloved wife Mina, (whom he lost just one short year ago to Parkinson's Disease), he still found the time to bring his incredible patience, wisdom, humor and intelligence to the lives of so many. We will often remember the man who made our fear and pain go away, not only as a dedicated and talented dentist to so many, but as a dear friend, husband, father and grandfather.
Roger was preceded in death by Mina, his wife of 59 years; he is survived by his sons John and Scott (Pamela), and his granddaughter Shae. A memorial service will take place at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, in San Mateo. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mission Hospice and Home Care (attn: Home Care) is suggested.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019