Obituary Condolences Flowers Roger C Thompson June 1, 1926 - Dec 30, 2018 Former Chronicle reporter Roger Thompson died on Dec 30, 2018. He was born in 1926 in Wisconsin, and moved with his mother Dorothy and step father Arnold Friedlander to San Francisco in 1932. Roger rode the cable car each day from Russian Hill to Pacific Heights Grammar School, and was among the crowd for opening day on the Golden Gate Bridge. He later attended old Lowell High School where he was editor of the student newspaper and rowed whale boats on the Bay. News and rowing would be life-long interests. He graduated Lowell in Jan 1944, joined the army, and shipped out to Germany in Feb 1945 with 550th Field Artillery. Because of German lessons at Lowell, he was made corporal and put on pacification duty. His love of Gewurztraminer came from guarding wineries from looters during the tumult around VE Day. His troop ship returned to New York harbor on Aug 6, 1945, to news of the first 'A-bomb.'

Roger then applied to Cal and Stanford, was accepted at both and nearly went to the 'Farm.' At the last minute he decided on Cal. He rowed varsity crew and graduated with the record size Class of '50. Next came a winter of skiing in remote Westendorf, Austria, then a motorcycle tour following the bloom up to Sweden. Eventually he caught up with the Cal Crew at a regatta in Marietta, Ohio, where he put his motorcycle on a train car carrying the rowing shells and headed back to SF.

He joined the Chronicle in a cohort that included Art Hoppe and Mike Harris. He met Marion Simons, his bride to be, on a blind date on Halloween 1954. He carried a banner reading 'Hello you witch, where is your broom?' They honeymooned on Martinique with travel subsidized by PanAm in exchange for a travel write up in the Chron. They remained together over 60 years.

Roger left the newspaper in 1959 for a job with the US Olympic Committee organizing the Squaw Valley Games, but he and some other staff felt the needs of the athletes were getting side-lined and they publicly quit. Roger was always a man of principle.

At the time, PG&E had contracted with Bechtel to build a gas pipe from Alberta to California, and Roger joined PG&E as a PR man, moving his family to Spokane which served as the center of pipe operations. The family joined the Unitarian Church and the Spokane Mountaineers. Roger climbed most of the peaks in the Cascades including Rainier (summiting on his third attempt). He also served as President of the Spokane Symphony Society. He developed a love of classical music as a boy listening to the Lone Ranger on radio, and never cared for any kind of pop music or jazz.

During their 14 years in Spokane they formed many tight bonds. After the family moved to Berkeley in 1975, they returned to the Northwest every summer to see old friends, pick huckleberries and enjoy lakeside holidays.

Back in the Bay Area and still with PG&E, Roger joined Marin Rowing Association, and served a term as President of Friends of Cal Crew. He kept rowing into his 80s, and served as racing referee with USRA. He and Marion were fixtures at the UU Church of Berkeley, where Roger also served as President of the Board. He also served nine years (two as President) on the board of the East Bay Agency for Children. Roger accepted an early retirement offer from PG&E in 1988, then went cycling with Marion in Italy and France and traveled widely.

Roger and Marion loved to have dinner parties at their home in Berkeley, and to visit wine country all over California, returning frequently to Amador and Parkfield.

Roger kept up his civic engagement throughout his life. He also maintained connections to old friends, and was an active god-parent for over a half century. He was witty, loyal, generous, sharp (up to the end), trust-worthy and clean cut. He is missed by his sons Arnold (of SF) and Ben (Oakland) and their wives and daughters, as well as many friends. A Celebration of Life is to be held at UU Church of Berkeley sometime this spring.

