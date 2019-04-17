Home

More Obituaries for Rolande Pottier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolande Pottier


1926 - 2019
Rolande Pottier Obituary
Rolande E. Pottier

August 27, 1926 - April 16, 2019

Rolande Pottier, 92, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital. Her daughter Catherine Herlihy, grandaughter Jennifer Herlihy Haas and son-in-law Jim Herlihy were by her side.
Rolande, born in Northern France, grew up in Paris during the German Occupation. An avid reader, she went on to Talking Books in French.

Especially close to her grandaughter Jennie, and husband Raphael Haas, she taught French to her great grandsons Henry and Charlie.

In 2008, she came to live with Catherine and Jim in San Francisco and enjoyed many happy weekends in Sonoma County. She was an elegant and charming lady.

She is survived by two sons in France, Dominique (Aline) and Philippe, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, 10.00 am at Notre Dame des Victoires Church, 566 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
