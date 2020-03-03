|
|
Roma Curran PeletzRoma Curran Peletz, a lifelong San Franciscan, died on February 22. She leaves her family beautiful memories of a life well lived. She was always glamorous, loving, humorous, and fiercely devoted to her family.
While many of her relatives had moved out of the city to the Bay Area suburbs, Roma stayed in San Francisco until the last two months of her life when she moved to the East Bay to be closer to her family.
Roma was born on April 18, a fittingly San Francisco date since it is the anniversary of the great shaker of 1906. She grew up in the Excelsior District with her parents Angela and Anthony Trimboli along with siblings Rosie, Francis, Paul, and John.
Roma had a typical Catholic upbringing in the city, attending parochial schools including Presentation High where, as a senior she met Terry Curran who attended the nearby University of San Francisco on Lone Mountain. Terry and Roma married soon after she graduated from high school. The following year they had their first child, Julia.
After her marriage to Terry ended, Roma, in her early 20s, became a working single mother in San Francisco. She found employment in downtown law firms, spending many years at the now defunct Hoberg, Finger, Brown and Abramson. At this time, the 1960s counterculture swirled throughout San Francisco, but Roma said that her life more resembled the women of the office of 'Mad Men' than the flower children of the Haight Ashbury.
When not raising her kids, Roma enjoyed the outdoors and spent leisure time hiking with friends. She also took up tennis and joined the California Tennis Club, where she made many decades-long friendships and remained a member until the end of her life.
In the late 1970s, Roma met Cyril Peletz with whom she enjoyed a marriage of 39 years. They shared many interests, including travel (Paris was a favorite), studying languages, a fondness for white furniture and a daily routine of coffee in North Beach.
Their jaunts down to Columbus Ave were the formation of long-lasting friendships, especially at the Caffé Greco, where Roma ventured almost daily for more than two decades. In her final years, the Greco became almost a sanctuary as friends there offered her great comfort and support after her marriage to Mr. Peletz ended in 2017.
Roma went back to college as an adult and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1982 with a degree in Italian. She continued her relationship with the campus, serving as a member of the board of the Berkeley Art Museum from 1983 to 1989.
In the late 1980s, Roma returned to school again, earning an MA from San Francisco State in writing. She combined this with her interest in Italian to write "Miriella," a novel about a mid-century immigrant from southern Italy.
Roma leaves behind her children Julia Calder, David Curran, their spouses Jeff Calder and Katherine Luce, and grandchildren Sophia Calder, Jackson Calder, Lucy Curran, and Alex Curran. Donations can be made in her name to North Beach Citizens, 1034 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94133.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020