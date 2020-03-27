San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Romilda Garibaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romilda Garibaldi


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Romilda Garibaldi Obituary
Romilda Garibaldi

Romilda "Romy" Garibaldi passed away peacefully on March 24th at the age of 93. She was born to Giovanni and Luigia Lucchetti on a farm near Genoa, Italy on April 21, 1926. She married John Garibaldi in 1947 and thereafter immigrated to San Francisco to join him in over fifty years of marriage.

Beloved mother of John (Diane) and Jim (Sheri); grandmother of John Ross (Alicia), Michael (Keely), Joey, Vincent, and Steve; and survived by five great granddaughters. Her greatest joy in life was her family which she always stood by to comfort, cherish and protect. Like all Italian "nonnas" she knew how to cook up a mouth savoring feast for family and friends. No one left her table hungry. Working as an Avon representative, as a waitress in such places as the Italian Athletic Club, Fugazi Hall and Bimbo's in North Beach and as a cafeteria manager at Winfield Scott School in the Marina, Romy became a cherished friend to many who shared her zest for life.

Romilda was always a person of deep faith. God will continue to bless her in her next journey.

A private service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma will be held on March 31st.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now