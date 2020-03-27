|
Romilda GaribaldiRomilda "Romy" Garibaldi passed away peacefully on March 24th at the age of 93. She was born to Giovanni and Luigia Lucchetti on a farm near Genoa, Italy on April 21, 1926. She married John Garibaldi in 1947 and thereafter immigrated to San Francisco to join him in over fifty years of marriage.
Beloved mother of John (Diane) and Jim (Sheri); grandmother of John Ross (Alicia), Michael (Keely), Joey, Vincent, and Steve; and survived by five great granddaughters. Her greatest joy in life was her family which she always stood by to comfort, cherish and protect. Like all Italian "nonnas" she knew how to cook up a mouth savoring feast for family and friends. No one left her table hungry. Working as an Avon representative, as a waitress in such places as the Italian Athletic Club, Fugazi Hall and Bimbo's in North Beach and as a cafeteria manager at Winfield Scott School in the Marina, Romy became a cherished friend to many who shared her zest for life.
Romilda was always a person of deep faith. God will continue to bless her in her next journey.
A private service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma will be held on March 31st.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020