Ron Berman
August 23, 1936-June 22, 2020
Ron Berman passed away peacefully at home on June 22nd, 2020, with his loving wife Ellie at his side. Ron was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He had an amazing sense of humor and a kind heart. Ron made a lasting impression on everyone that he met from all walks of life. He was truly one of a kind. Ron loved the theater and movies, and was never late. He loved the San Francisco Giants, the 49ers, the Warriors and the San Jose Sharks. He also enjoyed taking walks around the Corte Madera Creek. Ron loved his "little" brother Bob. , his daughters Debbie and Nancy , and his grandchildren Sam , Benjamin, and Lexi. He also adored his grand-dogs Zica, Shayna, Reuben, Reno, and Lloyd. He loved his wife Ellie who he was married to for 53 years.
Ron was born on August 23, 1936 in San Francisco. He was the son of Henry and Esther Berman. He graduated from Washington High School in San Francisco, where he served as student body president. Ron wrote and directed and appeared in many shows and pep rallies.
Ron then attended UC Berkeley and majored in communications. At Cal he appeared in the " Masque and Dagger", a musical review with Bill Bixy. He also wrote and directed " Bears in Arms", a mini musical that took the Grand Prize in UC's annual " Axe Review". Ron served as president of his fraternity Pi Lambda Phi. One summer, Ron and his fraternity brothers drove around the country making a movie titled The Shame and the Apathy. Only a few select people actually saw it!
Upon graduation, he took a job as a copywriter at Honing- Cooper and Harrington advertising agency in San Francisco. His career was interrupted when his reserve unit was called up to Fort Lewis Washington, where a wrote and directed a traveling musical review and also appeared on stage as Private Shapiro in " Stalag 17."
In 1966 he married an angel named Ellie Epstein and (he even flew to Cleveland, Ohio to make this happen).
When he resumed his advertising career, he even did a short stint of stand -up Comedy at Anne's 440 on Broadway in San Francisco.
Ron continued in advertising as Executive VP and Creative Director of Foote Cone & Belding, where he enjoyed his work there for 27 years. He was most known for writing the jingle for C&H sugar, and working on campaigns such as Levis and Clorox.
Later he served four years as Executive Creative Director for Cole & Weber in San Francisco, and then opened his own marketing services which he enjoyed for 18 years.
Inspired by his father Henry, Ron spent much of his time volunteering, fundraising , and using his imagination to service many non-profit organizations.
He served as board president of ADL, AIPAC, and the Northern California Jewish Bulletin, which he later renamed the "J". Ron also served on the Board of the American Jewish Committee, Glide Housing, and Mt Zion Health Systems which became the Institute on Aging.
Ron was on the executive committee of the Fromm Institute and Congregation Kol Shofar. He co-founded the new media division of the Jewsh Community Federation with his friend and colleague Jeff Saperstein. Ron joined Jeff on a trip to Hungary, Russia, and Israel as the Sovit Union collapsed. They created a campaign to help Soviet Jews immigrate to Israel. Their theme of the campaign was, " While the Gates are Still Open."
Ron loved San Francisco and wrote children's books about his love for the city by the bay, including Sascha the San Francisco Sea Lion, Clyde the Cable Car, Old MacDonald had a Wedding, Dude the Surfin' Sea Otter, and The Cable Car that Couldn't Clang.
The family would like to express gratitude for Ron's caregivers, Louise, Madeleine, and Arold.
Ron is survived by his brother Bob Berman, his loving wife Ellie, his daughters Debbie Wynd and Nancy Donovan, his son in laws Raphael Wynd and John Donovan, and his grandchildren Sam Wynd, Benjamin Wynd , and Lexi Donovan.
Donations may be made in Ron's memory to :
The Fromm Institute:fromminstitute.org , The Jewish National Fund: jnf.org
Glide Foundation: glide.org
or the charity of you choice.