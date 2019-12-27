|
|
Ronald J. RicossaRon, a native San Franciscan, passed away peacefully early on the morning of Christmas Eve surrounded by his family after an early Christmas celebration. Born to Mary and Vincent Ricossa, Ron grew up in North Beach and graduated from Galileo and then Cal Berkeley. He began his career as a Civil Engineer and then served his country in the Army, having been deployed to Korea during the war. Upon returning home, he married Anstell Daini, whom he had met at a Salesian Boys Club / Girls Club social event years earlier. They enjoyed a 66 year marriage.
Ron joined the Albert Daini Furniture Company at the invitation of his father-in-law putting his engineering skills to work designing furniture. He subsequently operated the successful business along with Anstell until retiring after 47 years in the business.
He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul parish for many years, including being a member of the Men's Club and being a regular usher at Sunday Mass for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, and also a member of the Piemontese Club. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in San Francisco. Ron was an avid longtime 49ers fan and season ticket holder, starting with games back in their early days at Kezar Stadium.
Along with his wife Anstell, he is survived by his children Stephen (Kathy) and Melinda; his grandchildren Stephen Jr. (Nicole), Joseph (Kevyn), Andrew, Nicholas (Victoria), Austin(Anya) and Tori; and his four great grandchildren Gabrielle, Giovanni, Calvin, and Anthony.
We would like to express our thanks to the UCSF doctors: Dr. Carolyn Welty and Dr. Victor Valcour for their kind attention and care for Ron and we are especially grateful for all the help from his caregivers Ludy, Alma, Cindy, Lory, and Florida.
A Rosary will be take place at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, 660 Filbert Street, San Francisco at 7:00pm on Monday, December 30, preceded by a Visitation beginning at 6:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 31, at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the at .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019