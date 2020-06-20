Ronald Anderson

Ronald Dale Anderson

1936 -2020

On June 4, Ronald Dale Anderson passed away at his home in Lincoln, California, with his loving companion Barbara Teicheira by his side.

He was born August 21st 1936 in San Francisco to the late Sumner George & Margaret May Anderson. His wife Mary Anderson and son, Dale James Anderson, preceded him.

Surviving Ron are; his daughter Julie and son-in-law Doug Bigham, his granddaughter Victoria and daughter-in- law Valerie Anderson; sister Barbara Schilling and brother George and Donnalei Sumner, in –laws, George and Vikki Kourkouliotis and Jim and Hollace Corcoleotes. Uncle Ron leaves nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, and the Teicheira family.

Ron graduated from Polytechnic High School, did a tour of duty in the Navy, then worked for Rycroft Foods until he retired. In retirement, he traveled the world, was an avid runner, hiker, tennis and pickle ball player. He loved chocolate doughnuts & would share them!

Ron was a kind, caring man who always had a great smile.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

If you wish to send a memorial gift to honor Ron, we suggest, Hospice by the Bay or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



