Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Christian Busk On April 10, 1934, in San Francisco's Richmond, Ronald Christian Busk was born, the first child of Mary Jane and Ernest Busk. He attended Star of the Sea elementary, St James, and then Sacred Heart High School, although not with enthusiasm. Soon after his 18th birthday, he joined –with enthusiasm-- the Army, and this experience helped him to appreciate discipline and organization. To the delight of his parents, he returned after a tour of duty in Germany to working on Clement Street at the family's moving and storage company, Busvan, which also sold used furniture.



Marilyn Mullins married Ron in 1958, and they were blessed with four children. Ron and his brother, Stephen –even though they already were working 10-12 hour days– would deliver furniture from the store after work in order that each would be able to make extra money for a down payment on a house. The family moved to San Bruno and later Millbrae for a climate more amenable to Marilyn's Los Angeles' background.



Following in his father's slightly smaller footsteps, Ron was active in the Clement Street Merchants Association and in other local not-for-profits. But family and Church, a combination that he learned from his parents, were everything for Ron. In 1977, he and Stephen and their families moved from the Bay Area to South Bend, Indiana, with other members of San Francisco's People of Praise Charismatic Community. The brothers opened a number of upscale new-furniture stores around South Bend. In 1979, Ron returned to San Francisco, eventually to work at Busvan with his younger brother (whom he aided in various ways his entire life) and to help care for his parents. To Ron's extreme delight, at St Stephen's Church he met Janet Arpin, whom he married in 1995. Ron retired from Busvan in 2000 and moved with Janet to Henderson, Nevada, for his health.



With consistent generosity, he continued to help seniors in his community by volunteering to accomplish tasks that had become too difficult for them. After breaking his hip and experiencing other complications, Ron passed over to God gently and quietly (as he had lived his whole life) on April 30, 2019.



Ron always enjoyed movies, especially westerns: a cowboy hits what they aim at, are not loquacious, and their decisions on right and wrong are not difficult for them to make.



A memorial Mass will be held on May 18 at 10am, with a rosary at 9:30, in the chapel at St Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 130 N. Pecos Road, Henderson. A reception will follow.



