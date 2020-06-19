Ronald Hamamjian

Ronald C. Hamamjian



Ronald C. Hamamjian passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Visalia, CA. Ron was born on August 13, 1939, to Sam and Mildred Hamamjian. Growing up in Visalia, he graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1957. After spending three years in the Army, Ron took a job with PSA Airlines where he worked for the remainder of his career, living the majority of his life in the Bay area.

Ron is survived by his sister, Joanie (Hamamjian) Gimm and three nieces, Samee Morrison-Bonnar, (Tim) Wendy Travers, and Kelly Epperson (Jim). In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. However, Ron will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be dearly missed by both friends and family.

