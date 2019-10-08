|
Ronald Conway JohnsonRonald Conway Johnson (Dr. J) began his Heavenly journey October 3, 2019. Ron was born on September 4, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Deacon Harold C. Johnson and Mother Rosalie Johnson. Baptized and confirmed at St. Simon's Episcopal Church in 1955 he was an Explorer Scout in troop #373 at St. Simon's. He attended Landreth Elementary, Barrett Jr. High and Central High Schools, graduating from Central in 1958. Ron enlisted in the Army and after basic training was stationed in France as a radar repairman at a French Army base. Honorably discharged in 1961, Ron received his BS and MS from Penn State University and his Ph.D in Biochemistry 1971 from the University of Pittsburgh. Following graduation, Ron began his career as a Research Biochemist at the University of California where he made California home for the next 47 years. Most of Ron's early research involved brain biochemistry and later was associated with the University's large government-sponsored HIV/AIDS project, studying dementia in AIDS patients. During Ron's time in the San Francisco Bay area, he involved himself heavily in a tutoring program to inner-city youth. Ron became a member of Grace Cathedral in 1974. He was involved with many ministries including: a Founding member of Men of Grace and Bay View Mission along with a variety of ministries to the Diocese. Ron leaves to cherish his memory: Sister, Lorraine Evans (Alexander deceased); Nephews, Randolph Grier III (Yvette) and Steven Evans (Helena); Special Cousin, Thomas Fortson (Toni); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and dear friends. He will also be greatly missed by his long-time friend Mary Salfi who shared his life at the University of California's Brain Behavior Research Center, Sonoma Development Center, Eldridge, CA. Many thanks go to Kaiser Permanent Hospital, Park View Post-Acute, Spring Creek Lodge Care Facility and Hospice by the Bay for their care and compassion. A Requiem Service for Dr. Ron Johnson will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 1110 California Street (at Taylor Street), San Francisco, CA, followed by a reception in the Chapter Dining Room. Memorial Donations can be mailed to Grace Cathedral's Social Justice Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019