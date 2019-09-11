|
Ronald Frank MiddlebrookRonald Frank
Middlebrook, S.E.
(1936-2019)
Ron Middlebrook passed away recently at the age of 83. He was a skillful leader whose 45-year structural engineering career was international in scope.
Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Ron graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Architectural Engineering. His career led him to Houston, New York City, Bethesda, and finally to San Francisco in 1983.
Over the next 25 years, several of San Francisco's top structural designers joined Ron as business partners and associates. Together, under his astute guidance, they provided award winning structural design for several of the world's best known architects and design firms.
A wide variety of buildings highlight Ron's career: courthouses, embassies, airports, convention centers, hospitals, university research and teaching facilities, hotels and resorts, commercial office towers, government offices and headquarters of major corporations. His work included several major projects in Asia and the Middle East.
A respected leader in his professional community, Ron served on the board of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC) and was a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of Northern California (SEAONC). He also championed the use of special material technologies to reduce the environmental impact of the building process.
He retired as managing partner of Middlebrook + Louie in 2008.
Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dodi, their children, Mark, Melissa and Matt; and their granddaughters, Alexandra, Megan and Louisa. He is also survived by a sister, Janet. A family tribute to Ron is scheduled for November.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019