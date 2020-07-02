Ronald Miguel

Ronald Julian Miguel

August 5, 1931 - June 28, 2020

Ronald Julian Miguel passed away this past Saturday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 88 peacefully and surrounded by family. As the only child of Jerome & Mariette Miguel, he was a fourth-generation San Franciscan who cared deeply for his hometown and was engaged in nearly every facet of civic activity. He was molded by the rich art, culture and music of his birthplace and his 25 years in the flower business with his wife, Ruth Israel Miguel.

A longtime resident of San Francisco's Potrero Hill, Ron attended Lowell High School and University of San Francisco. Ron imbued his children with an appreciation for creative expression in all its forms and together with his wife, Ruth, taught them that family is precious even when it's not easy.

As President of the San Francisco Planning Commission and founding member of the San Francisco Housing Action Coalition, he worked to make the city an inclusive and affordable place. As foreman of the San Francisco Civil Grand Jury and later as a trainer, he advocated for safer conditions for young people in Juvenile Hall and supported community initiatives. More recently, as Chair of the Citizen's Working Group, he devoted his energy to making the city's neighborhoods more livable by supporting improvements to San Francisco's transportation infrastructure.

Experts across nearly every city agency would regularly seek his advice on decisions. He never cared for pageantry or fancy titles and engaged everyone with respect. Ron was always generous with his knowledge and his time. And if you asked for his opinion, you would be sure to get it.

Ron's historical perspective gave him an understanding of place and space that few others had. He was never restrained by conventional thinking and welcomed the certitude of change. As he was quoted in The Potrero View, "Nothing stays the same," he said. "Everything will change and be different. You can have a hand or a voice in bringing opinions together, so the changes that are made make sense for the future...". Ron's work and active engagement with San Francisco civic organizations will benefit his beloved city for generations.

We will miss his deep, hearty laugh and his easy smile. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, his three children, Barry Miguel, Melanie Miguel and Renée Miguel, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



