Ronald (Ron) MorenoRonald (Ron) Moreno passed away on April 23rd 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Celia and their two children-Ronald Jr. and Ashley whom he adored. Cherished son of Ann and the late Joseph Moreno, he also leaves behind his brother-Bob (Joan), his Uncle Lou and Aunt Doris, as well as several nieces and nephews. His laugh and goofy sense of humor will be missed by all.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 3:30pm to 9pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Rosary will be held at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1:30pm at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco, 94112 followed by burial at Woodlawn in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019