Ronald Roy O'Neill
9-22-1944 to 5-05-1994Twenty five years ago you took your own life out of hopelessness and desperation with your struggle with aids. Thanks to special individuals like yourself for participating in trial drugs therapy and the relentlessness research for a cure, people today can live with HIV/AIDS. With love, and in memorial, we have added your name to "Your Circle of Friends" at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park.
Departed parents: Harriette O'Neill Blackburn and Peter A. O'Neill.
Survived by his siblings Pat O'Neill, Peggy Donner (Don) and Mike O'Neill of Daly City.
You are gone, but not forgotten.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019