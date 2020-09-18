Ronald Porzak
Dec 4, 1938 - Sep 15, 2020
Ronald Henry Porzak died peacefully at home on September 15. Ron had been home and under the care of Hospice since May 23, 2020.
Ron was born to Mary (Nierzwicki) and Henry Porzak on December 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois. He was pre-deceased by his only sibling, his dear brother Thomas Florian Porzak. Ron and his brother were always very close and they had a wonderful family relationship throughout their lives. Ron is survived by his niece & Godchild and her husband: Joyce (Porzak) Mayer and Linden ("Butch") Mayer; his nephew and his nephew's wife: Thomas F. Porzak and Darlene (Bartoszewski) Porzak; sister-in-law Karen (Habel) Porzak; great nieces Nicole J. Mayer, Kristin L. Porzak, Jennifer M. Porzak, and various cousins.
Ron was raised in Chicago, graduating from Carl Schurz high school in 1956. He still has the program from when he had a role in his high school production of Pirates of Penzance. He also played the role of The Captain in HMS Pinafore. In his younger years he enjoyed playing the piano and tennis. He played bridge throughout his life stopping only due to the Covid 19 lockdown. He attended the University of Michigan, Northwestern University, and received a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law. He passed the Illinois bar exam and worked for a title insurance company while living in Chicago.
In the early 1970's he moved to San Francisco, attracted by the more tolerant attitude toward the gay community. Early on he was not an activist but over the years he became adamant regarding issues such as gay marriage. During his almost 50 years in San Francisco he worked for a number of title insurance companies and also passed the California bar, of which he was rightfully very proud.
In the 1970's Ron often joined his mother, brother, and his brother's family on vacations in Las Vegas. In the early 1990's Ron discovered a love of travel, usually with his long-time friend Dave Dawson. He visited Europe several times going to all the major cities, especially enjoying Paris and Amsterdam. Once in Rome he actually met the Pope which had been arranged by his brother. His favorite trip to Europe was on the Queen Mary II. Dave and he also made multiple trips to Australia and New Zealand. While in San Francisco he met several people from New Zealand and over the past four decades maintained close relationships with quite a few New Zealanders with frequent visits back and forth.
In 2014 on a vacation to Southern California Ron met Elias (Eli) Galarza Ayala. Later in 2014 Eli moved in with Ron to provide care after Ron was released from the hospital. Eli lived there for most of 2014 returning to his native Mexico in early 2015. Over Ron's remaining 5 years there is no doubt that the most pleasure Ron had in life was the contact, plus the anticipation of that contact, with Eli, whether by phone, email, or the handful of trips Ron took to Mexico.
Ron was truly a kind, generous and gentle soul and will be missed….he already is. He was constantly telling jokes, usually the same ones over and over. But you had to pay attention because occasionally he'd sneak in a good one that you hadn't heard before.
Many thanks to Edward Tan who was a devoted caregiver for the past ten months. Thanks to Hospice for all the dedicated care they provided.
No service is currently planned. Please make any donation to the charity of your choice
or to the San Francisco ASPCA.