Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald Francis Schwarz Ronald Francis Schwarz, noted interior designer, expert appraiser as well as dealer and collector of the fine arts, died of pneumonia on February 12th at The Sequoias in San Francisco. He was 82.



Mr. Schwarz, a man of generous instincts and perfect taste, expressed a "more is more" philosophy in interior design. The interiors he designed—from grand residences in San Francisco and the Bay Area and in the California wine country, in New York and Palm Beach, and for his clients' homes abroad—were warm and inviting, filled with his refined sense of color, rare antiques, rich fabrics, and imagination.



Mr. Schwarz was born in New York City and, as a soldier in the U.S. Army, served for several years as a spy in Munich in the 1950s. Posing as an art student at the university, he ventured forth ostensibly to sketch picturesque buildings and settings. Returning to the home he shared with several other "students," he would then draw the East German military installations and sites whose parameters and specifications he had memorized for the benefit of army intelligence. He also processed intelligence reports from defectors during the Hungarian uprising.



While in Germany Mr. Schwarz also developed an unparalleled expertise in the exquisite porcelains of Meissen, Nymphenburg, and the Kaiser Porzellan Manufactory. This knowledge inspired his collection of these manufacturers which expanded to include Sevres and other fine porcelains. His own home in San Francisco, shared with his husband, Michael Barcun, reflected their faultless taste. Their homes were filled with the extraordinary and they entertained with great style and aplomb. Ultimately, his and Mr. Barcun's donations of exceptionally rare pieces of porcelain made their way into the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Palace of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, and other museums.



The two gentlemen moved to San Francisco in the early 1960s from New York, having met at Tiffany's Fifth Avenue store where Mr. Schwarz was the buyer of china and glass. After moving west, Mr. Schwarz and a business partner opened Ronald James, a store in San Francisco that reflected Mr. Schwarz's encyclopedic knowledge of porcelains, crystal, and objets d'art. Mr. Schwarz often worked directly with European factory designers. For well over twenty years Ronald James offered the finest in distinctive table top design. All the while, Mr. Schwarz's interior design business and appraisal service flourished.



Mr. Schwarz was an active member of the European Decorative Arts Council and the San Francisco Ceramics Circle of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. He was also a Vice Chairman and early supporter of the San Francisco Fall Antiques Show, one of the most respected and successful annual fundraising events in the country. Along with Mr. Barcun, Mr. Schwarz was a great lover of the performing arts and supported numerous organizations in San Francisco including the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra.



Mr. Schwarz was predeceased by Mr. Barcun in 2011, his brother Gerald of Long Island, NY, and his sister Lynne Marrits of Potomac, MD. His survivors include his sister Bonnie Diak and her husband, Steven, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many devoted friends.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

