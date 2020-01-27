|
Ronald "Ronny" W. Wicker
July 15, 1943 - December 9, 2019Ronald W. Wicker (Ronny), age 76 of San Francisco, CA, passed away on the afternoon of December 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville, TX. Burial will follow at Turnersville Cemetery.
Ronny was born on July 15, 1943 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Foy Harper Wicker and Frances Cortez Williams Wicker. He grew up and graduated from High School in Clovis, New Mexico then graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico in 1965 after earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Afterwards, he moved to San Francisco, CA where he spent the remaining decades of his life. Initially working in the accounting department of a large chemical company, Ronny was employed for 25 years as a California State employee and completed his working career as a Court Reporter for the California Department of Industrial Relations (a part of the Cabinet-level California Labor and Workforce Development Agency) from 1994 until his retirement in July 2009.
His family and friends will always remember his quick wit and ability to make them chuckle or laugh. Another memorable characteristic was his unreal memory abilities. He could remember (in exquisite detail) things that happened as kids on the grandparent's farm or on a car trip, etc. That special talent brought back so much fun and rekindled really wonderful memories of the good times growing up as kids and of loved ones lost.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his younger sister, Sally Fran Baker. Ronny is survived by his brother, Duane Wicker and wife, Chris, of Falls Church, VA; a beloved aunt - Ramona Wheeler of Arlington, TX; nieces - Lisa Baker-Mazza, Linda Gail Baker, and Rachel Wicker; nephews - Eric Wicker and Michael Baker; and numerous cousins in the State of Texas.
Thank You to McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary Service for their services in San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to one of the following charities:
? San Francisco Education Fund (sfedfund.org)
? Food Runners (foodrunners.org)
? San Francisco-Marin Food Bank ([email protected])
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020