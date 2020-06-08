Rory O' Neill
Gilmore "Rory" O'Neill
Feb 24, 1950-June 4, 2020
Rory was born in San Mateo, California to Gilmore O' Neill & Margaret Barrett O' Neill. He is survived by his sisters Margaret Bracco, Kate O' Neill, Barbara Boren, Mary Doyle & Joan Whitney.
Due to the Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be delayed until next year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rory's name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
