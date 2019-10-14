Home

September 21, 1919 - October 11, 2019

Rosabelle Gold passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at age 100. Loving wife of 64 years to the late, Louis Gold. She was also preceded in death by her mother Tobey Bloom; father Max Sankey; brothers Maury, Roy, and Harry Sankey; sister, Eva Gold; niece, Carol Krinnock; son-in-law, Gene Taylor; and son, Samuel Gold. She is survived by her son, Phillip Gold; daughter, Solly Anne Taylor; grandchildren David (Koren), Rebecca (Michael), and James (Erin); nephews Theodore Gold and Leon Sankey; and great-grandchildren Katie (Justin), Andrew, Amelia, Sophia, and Abigail.

Rosabelle was an avid artist (sculpting, painting, and jewelry). She was a member of the San Francisco Gem and Mineral Society for 50 years. She was a dedicated wife, and mother to two generations of her family. She enjoyed camping with her family, traveling with Lou to various out- of- town jobs, visiting her children and grandchildren, and traveling with Lou between his retirements. Rosabelle, and her family, are extremely grateful to Solly for spending Rosabelle's last eleven years with her.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18th at 2:00PM, at Salem Memorial Park, 1171 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
