Rosaleen Flynn


1942 - 2019
Rosaleen Flynn Obituary
Rosaleen McGuire Flynn

November 4, 1942 - August 17, 2019

Rosaleen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at UCSF. Loyal, faithful, and steadfast in love, Rosaleen was beloved. She is survived by her children, Nora (Richie) Miller, Brian Flynn, Megan (Devon) Langford, Theresa (Chris) Houghton; her sisters, Mary Anne McGuire-Hickey, Monica McGuire; her grandchildren, Addison, Jack, Ava, Noah, Anneka, and Felix; many nieces, nephews, cousins; countless friends. In heaven, she joins her parents, Anne and Roderick McGuire; her granddaughter, Catherine Rose Langford; her brother and his wife, Brian and Violet McGuire; her brother-in-law, John Hickey; her former husband, Austin Flynn.

Born in Portland, OR, Rosaleen came to the SF Bay Area to attend Providence College of Nursing. She went on to a career at SF General, working at all levels of nursing, taking leadership roles, and making many friends. Rosaleen was faithful to God and formed her children strongly in the Catholic faith. She read voraciously—the SF Chron, Examiner, mystery books. She believed firmly in the power of education for her children, volunteering at her children's schools and supporting St. Anne's, Mercy High School and Sacred Heart Cathedral. She loved her 49ers, her SF Giants, and followed each season loyally.

Rosaleen had a great sense of humor, strong wit, genuine kindness, love of warm weather, and a matter of fact way of seeing the world. Some of the best times with Rosaleen were had at her kitchen table, where you were sure to have a great conversation and share a laugh. She had immense strength and optimism, even in her final days. We will miss her terribly.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug 29th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City after 5:30pm, with Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug 30th at 10:30am at St. Anne's Church, 850 Judah St., SF.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to St. Anne of the Sunset School or to De Marillac Academy to remember Rosaleen's love and support of Catholic education.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
