Rosalia Diaz-Romero Pate

Dec 5, 1943 - Nov 7, 2020

Rosalia Diaz-Romero Pate passed on to her Heavenly Father surrounded by her husband and five children on Nov. 7th after a five year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was 76 years young. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, "Rosie" immigrated to the Outer Richmond of San Francisco at age five with her four siblings and mother and father, Elfy and Emilio Diaz-Romero, the former Consul General to Bolivia. She attended St. Monica's School and Star of the Sea Academy before pursuing her nursing degree at St. Joseph's Nursing School and earning a B.S. from U.S.F. She served in the U.S. Army domestically during the Vietnam War as a First Lieutenant nurse and a translator for foreign dignitaries. She married William L. Pate Jr. on Nov 20, 1971 and raised her family Catholic, sending them all to St. Brendan School, St. Ignatius College Prep and finally Arizona State University where they all graduated. She was best known for an infectious smile, incredible selflessness, lovable personality and Super Mom qualities that spanned the decades. She was always recognizable for her 1970 baby blue VW Bug that was her signature car most of her adult life as she shuttled around her children from school to games to events. She relocated to Scottsdale, AZ in 2014 with her husband Bill, to spend more time with their three local grandchildren, but like many, definitely left her heart in her beloved San Francisco. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Bill, sons Sean, Bryan and Keith, daughters Melissa and Natalie and five grandchildren, Payton, Brandon, Isabelle, Lauren and Gavin. Funeral services will be held in San Francisco at St. Brendan's Church at a later date in 2021 so all her friends and family can celebrate her as she deserved, in a post Covid-19 world.



